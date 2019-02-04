JDRF Hosting TypeOneNation Summit

The JDRF Greater Dallas Chapter, a nonprofit organization that funds type 1 diabetes research, will host its annual TypeOneNation Summit, an educational and inspirational summit designed for people in the Greater Dallas-Fort Worth area who are impacted by type 1 diabetes (T1D).

This year’s keynote speaker will be Kris Freeman, four-time Winter Olympian and former World Champion in the sport of XC Skiing. Freeman was diagnosed with T1D at the age of nineteen, during the peak of his Olympic training. Despite being diagnosed, he has competed in a multitude of national and international races.

At the parents’ roundtable, Melissa Richards and Janice Walsh will speak. Richards is a type 1 mom who over the past 13 years has been involved with JDRF chapters in Dallas and Charlotte, NC. Walsh is serving as co-chair for the summit. Her daughter was diagnosed with type 1 Diabetes four years ago.

Activities at the summit include will include a healthy cooking demonstration by the Happy Diabetic Chef, breakout sessions on a wide array of topics related to T1D, and youth tracks for children and teens.

The TypeOneNation Summit will be Feb. 24 at the Gaylord Texan. Click here to register.