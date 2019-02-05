Charles J. (Chuck) McGuire III was born on February 2, 1942 in Dallas to Barbara Wilson McGuire and Charles J. McGuire II and passed away peacefully in Dallas on February 2, 2019, his 77th birthday. Chuck was a graduate of Jesuit High School where, in addition to academic excellence, he excelled in both baseball and basketball. He was a three-year letterman in both sports and was named the school’s Outstanding Athlete in 1960 and was inducted into the Jesuit Sports Hall of Fame in 2005.

He attended Texas A&M University on a baseball scholarship where he was a first team All-American 1962-64 and competed in the 1964 College World Series. Forsaking an offer to play professional baseball by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chuck elected to make the law his profession by attending SMU Law School.

In 1973 along with two other attorneys he founded the law firm, Winstead, McGuire, Sechrest and Minick, and would go on to establish a second law firm, McGuire, Craddock & Strother, where he specialized in the areas of banking and surety law. Chuck was a member of the State Bar of Texas, 1967-2019; the Dallas Bar Association, 1967-2019; the Texas Association of Bank Counsel and the American Bar Association, 1967-2019.

Proceeded in death by his parents, his wife, Kathryn Dillon McGuire, and his son, Charles J. McGuire IV, he is survived by his sister, Susan Urban of Dallas, and his daughter and granddaughter, Kate and Sarah Martin of Dallas.

Family, friends and colleagues mourn the loss of Chuck who leaves behind a legacy of professional excellence, athletic proficiency and his trademark wit and good humor. He will be profoundly missed.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church, 12521 Inwood Road, Dallas, TX. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Rev. Jack Deeves, S.J. Scholarship Fund, Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas, 12345 Inwood Rd., Dallas, TX 75244.