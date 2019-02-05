Crime Reports: Jan. 28 – Feb. 3

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: A WEB OF MISERY

What should have been a routine delivery turned into a tangled mess. Around 2 p.m. Jan. 31, a Kirby’s Restaurant Supply truck driver attempting to turn into a parking lot in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue got entangled in overhead telephone wires, which were hanging lower than normal. As the driver continued, he heard a nearby pole break. Luckily, police showed up to save the day and helped the driver out of the knotted mess.

HIGHLAND PARK

28 Monday

A boat, valued at $300, was stolen sometime between noon Jan. 25 and 7:30 a.m. Jan. 28 off a barge at a bridge-painting job site in the 4400 block of Lakeside Drive.

29 Tuesday

Two chandeliers, a door knocker, and two tables were stolen from a rental home in the 4400 block of Highland Drive sometime between noon Jan. 19 and noon Jan. 29. The landlord suspects a former tenant.

30 Wednesday

A thief took a wallet, valued at $30, plus $250 in cash along with identification and credit cards from a 2017 Ford Escape parked at Highland Park United Methodist Church around 11:50 a.m. while the owner was picking up her children from daycare. The culprit wasn’t done: More than $1,500 was later charged to the victim’s credit card at a nearby Target.

Stolen before 6:30 a.m.: an Apple MacBook and OGIO backpack from the inside of an unlocked white Ford 150 truck parked overnight in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive.

31 Thursday

Surveillance video at a home in the 4500 block of Belfort Place shows the interior lights of a 2016 Porsche Cayenne come on at 2:04 a.m., likely indicating the moment a thief entered the unlocked car and removed a wallet. The wallet was later recovered at an apartment complex in Irving with the credit cards and identification still inside, but $380 in cash and $1,000 diamond earrings missing.

A storage unit located in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive was broken into and ransacked sometime before 10 a.m. The owners of the unit said they would take an inventory of all items in the unit.

Missing a silver and yellow Diamondback children’s bicycle? A resident in the 3200 block of St. John’s Drive found it in the alley around 4 p.m. and turned it into police.

The 29-year-old owner of a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu, illegally parked for more than 24-hours in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue, arrived after 12:14 p.m., just in time to see it towed away.

3 Sunday

Security cameras at TJ’s Seafood Market and Grill in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue show three burglars removing a safe at 4:10 a.m. A large chair was thrown through the front door, shattering the glass and allowing entry. Another safe was broken open and left behind. Restaurant personnel reported $1,045 in cash missing.

Before 11:35 p.m., someone entered an unlocked 2018 Chevrolet Colorado in the 4600 block of Edmonson Avenue, dumped the contents of the glove box onto the passenger seat, and left on the dome light.

UNIVERSITY PARK

29 Tuesday

Stolen before 7 a.m.: a Microsoft Surface laptop, valued at $1,500, from a 2017 Jeep Wrangler parked in the 4000 block of Amherst Street.

Arrested during a traffic stop: a 28-year-old woman in the 8000 block of Preston Road. She faced outstanding warrants and resisted arrest, according to an incident report.

30 Wednesday

Laundry day? At 4:40 a.m., a shoplifter took about $150 worth of Gain, Tide, and Dove products from the CVS on Mockingbird Lane.

Taken before 6:30 a.m.: hand and power tools from a construction site in the 6500 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

The front license plate from a 2016 Volvo parked in the 4200 block of McFarlin Boulevard was stolen sometime between 8 a.m. Jan. 15 and 10 a.m. Jan. 30.

31 Thursday

A home in the 3500 block of Stanford Avenue was burglarized between 4 and 5 a.m. More than $3,000 worth of items, including an IBM computer, an iPad, a JCrew and Nine West handbag, a Cole Han wallet, eight credit cards, and $1,065 in cash, were reported missing.

A 48-year-old woman reported a disturbance at 8 a.m. at her residence in the 4400 block of Emerson Avenue.

1 Friday

Arrested at 6:50 p.m.: a 21-year-old University Park resident accused of a noise violation oin the 3400 block of Asbury Avenue.

2 Saturday

Taken between 9 and 9:25 a.m.: a chocolate lab puppy from the 4400 block of Emerson Avenue.

Stolen between 3 and 5:30 p.m.: two pairs of prescription sunglasses from a brown 2018 Subaru Forester parked in the 3500 block of McFarland Boulevard. The glasses, valued at a combined $875, were Prada and Rayban brands.