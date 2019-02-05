Dallas International Film Festival Passes Now On Sale

Passes for the 13th annual Dallas International Film Festival are now on sale.

The festival, which is the largest film festival in North Texas, will be held from April 11 – 18 with screenings at Magnolia Theater in West Village, Studio Movie Grill on Royal Lane, and the Dallas Museum of Art. (Additional venues to be announced later)

“Our goal is to bring people together to celebrate a relatable art form that connects individuals through shared experiences,” said Johnathan Brownlee, CEO & president of Dallas Film/Executive Director of Dallas International Film Festival. “We are pleased to offer festivalgoers the opportunity to acquire the pass that best suits the needs of the festival experience they desire.

“This year, we are offering a Star Pass, Festival Pass, Film Pas, and a discounted Student and Senior Pass.”

Individual tickets will be available once the full scheduled is announced.

Starting at $100 ($75 for students and seniors), the film pass allows entrance into all of the movies, a $250 festival pass includes regular screenings, panel discussions, and access to the festival lounge; and the star pass, $500, includes premium seating, an opening night gala, and a host of other perks.

Through February, festivalgoers can purchase passes at a discount using the following codes:

Star Pass – $400

2019STARNOW

2019STARNOW Festival Pass – $200

2019FESTNOW

For more information or to purchase a pass, click here.

In 2018, DIFF welcomed more than 100 filmmakers, screened more than 130 films from 22 countries, and achieved an attendance of more than 80,000.

The nonprofit organization is finalizing plans for DIFF2019. In addition to showcasing a diverse range of films, the festival boasts Q&A sessions with filmmakers, nightly red carpets, films produced by area students and veterans, award presentations, live music performances each night, and engaging activities.