Face Haus Brings Affordable Facials to Preston Royal Village

The self-proclaimed ‘Drybar of facials’ will open this March at Preston Royal Village.

Founded in 2013, California-based Face Haus is a unique full-service facial bar that offers “facials for the people, fuss-free services without breaking the bank,” by professional estheticians (they call them esthies) using spa-worthy product range.

Guests can choose any of their signature facials for a base of $65 with add-ons available (most are only $10) for specific skin concerns. All services have clients in and out of the Haus in under an hour.

Signature facials with quirky names such as “spotless reputation,” “best man,” and “bright side” tackle everything from problematic skin to reducing sun damage and dark spots.

The Preston Royal location, 6025 Royal Lane Suite 123, is expected to open March 16.