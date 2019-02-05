Genesis Women’s Shelter Participates in #BeautyWishes2019

Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support has been selected as one of five nonprofits from across the nation to participate in #BeautyWishes2019, an annual campaign benefiting women and families overcoming abuse, addiction, homelessness and poverty, and the organizations that devotedly serve them.

Through the campaign, Genesis Women’s Shelter will receive thousands of new beauty products to distribute to women who have experienced domestic violence, as well as the chance to win $10,000 through a two-week voting competition from Feb. 15 to March 1.

Viewers can vote for the shelter of their choice once per 24-hour period, every day for 15 days by visiting www.projectbeautyshare.org/beautywishes.

“These cosmetic and makeup donations represent so much more than just a tube of mascara or a palette of eyeshadow,” said Jan Langbein, CEO of Genesis Women’s Shelter. “It’s a concrete reminder to our clients that they have value and are worthy of new, high-quality products, and it can also help with rebuilding confidence.

“(We) will be relying on the Dallas community to vote every day from February 15 through March 1 to help us win $10,000 for women and children who have experienced domestic violence!”

Beauty Wishes is a co-creation of Project Beauty Share®, a nonprofit that provides personal hygiene, cosmetics, and beauty products to women’s shelters, and YouTube beauty influencer ThaTaylaa (Taylor). ThaTaylaa uses her social influence of nearly one million fans to bring awareness to the mission of Project Beauty Share and the critical work of organizations across the country that are helping marginalized women get back on their feet. The campaign was created to tangibly demonstrate love to underserved women, to provide a sense of normalcy in the midst of difficulty, and to encourage other cities around the country to create a similar effort in their communities.

As a nonprofit participating in the campaign, Genesis Women’s Shelter will be receiving nearly 5,000 cosmetic and personal care product donations from Beauty Wishes co-sponsors ColourPop, CYO Cosmetics, L’Oréal Paris, Maybelline, Morphe, Native, Sigma Beauty, and Wet n Wild.

ThaTaylaa will announce the winner on March 15 on her YouTube channel.

The other shelters participating in #BeautyWishes2019 are Covenant House Georgia (Atlanta, Georgia), HEARTH (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania), City Impact (San Francisco, California) and Mary’s Place (Seattle, Washington).