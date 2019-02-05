Thomas Woltz to Speak at Dallas Architecture Forum

The next lecturer for The Dallas Architecture Forum is one of the luminaries in the world of landscape architecture.

Thomas Woltz, FASLA, has been called a visionary for his unique approach that relies on thorough research of the ecology and history of an area as the beginning steps of a project. The Wall Street Journal named him Design Innovator of the Year in 2013, and Woltz was named one of the most creative people in business by Fast Company in 2017.

Woltz will address The Forum at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Dallas Museum of Art in the Horchow Auditorium. Check-in and a complimentary reception begin at 6:15 p.m.

Woltz has the unusual distinction of a being a landscape architect who has designed residential, corporate and public projects. His current projects include designing major public parks across the United States, Canada, and New Zealand, including Memorial Park in Houston, Hudson Yards in New York City, NoMA Green in Washington DC, Cornwall Park in Auckland, and the Aga Khan Garden in Alberta, Canada.

He has also created landscape designs for The Rothko Chapel in Houston, historic sites Olana and Monticello, and Guggenheim Venice.

“Thomas Woltz has the unusual distinction of a being a landscape architect who has designed residential, corporate and public projects. He brings a unique approach to landscape design by pursuing thorough research to understand the ecology and history of an area as the basis for the design,” said Forum executive director Nate Eudaly. “Because his goal is to move beyond just decorating the environment to improving the underlying eco-system and bringing forth the history of an area to create an identity that draws people from various backgrounds, he has been called a visionary and has attracted wide acclaim for his work.”

Tickets for this lecture are $20 for general admission, $15 for DMA members, and $5 for students (with ID). Tickets can be purchased at the door before the lecture.