HP Girls Net 30 Goals in Three Games

Highland Park’s Maja Davison (right) tallied two goals during a 10-0 win over Bryan Adams on Tuesday. The Lady Scots are unbeaten in District 11-5A play. (Photo: Chris McGathey)

It didn’t take long for Highland Park to assert its dominance in the District 11-5A girls soccer standings.

The Lady Scots (8-1-3, 3-0) have outscored their first three league opponents by a combined margin of 30-1. That includes an 11-1 thrashing of Conrad and a 10-0 shutout of Bryan Adams.

In the latter game, Presley Echols recorded a hat trick, while Keller Matise and Maja Davison added two goals apiece. Echols and Davison also scored twice each against Conrad.

In boys action, HP (4-5-2, 1-1-1) bounced back from a district-opening loss with a 2-0 win over Conrad, following by a 1-1 tie against Bryan Adams. Goal scorers included Jack Hamilton, Jorge Rodriguez, and Wesley Winters.

Next up, both HP squads will face Carrollton Creekview on Friday, with the girls playing at home and the boys on the road.