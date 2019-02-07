Candidate Pool for Highland Park ISD Trustee Election Grows

The upcoming Highland Park ISD Board of Trustees election will have at least one contested race. Attorney Phillip Philbin and Jae Ellis, Texas region director of Courtroom Sciences, have both filed to run for the Place 4 seat.

Paul Rowsey, who has served in Place 4 since 2010, announced late January that he was not seeking re-election.

Three of the district’s trustee seats are up for election this May (Place 3, 4, and 5). Incumbents Kelly Walker (Place 3) and Edward Herring (Place 5) have already filed for re-election.

Philbin, who practices at Haynes and Boone and is an adjunct professor at SMU, has a civic resume that dates back nearly two decades.

His University Park involvements include serving on the planning and zoning commission, legislative committee, zoning ordinance advisory committee, and Leadership UP.

Ellis, a former Highland Park High School teacher and coach, sites on his website more than 30 years of school district and Park Cities community, including serving on the Highland Park Education Foundation board of directors, Highland Park Alumni Association, and Highland Park ISD Centennial Celebration committee.

Ballot applications for the at-large positions are accepted by the Business Services Office through Feb. 15. (Click here for more information)