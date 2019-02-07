“Miss Saigon” Tickets On Sale Friday

The national tour of Cameron Mackintosh’s Broadway revival of the legendary musical Miss Saigon will arrive in Dallas May 14. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8.

The two-week engagement will take place at the Music Hall at Fair Park through May 26 as part of Dallas Summer Musicals and Broadway Across America’s 2019/2020 season.

Single tickets start at $25 and are available at DallasSummerMusicals.org or by phone at 800-745-3000.

Cameron Mackintosh said, “It’s hard to believe that it has been over 27 years since Miss Saigon first opened in North America but, if anything, the tragic love story at the heart of the show has become even more relevant today with innocent people being torn apart by war all over the world.”

Miss Saigon tells the story of a young Vietnamese woman named Kim, who is orphaned by war and forced to work in a bar run by a notorious character known as the Engineer. There she meets and falls in love with an American G.I. named Chris, but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon.

For three years, Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he’s fathered a son.

This new production features a sensational cast of 42 performing the soaring score, including Broadway hits like “The Heat is On in Saigon,” “The Movie in My Mind,” “Last Night of the World,” and “American Dream.”