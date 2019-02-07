Friday, February 8, 2019

NorthPark Center To Feature Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat

The art of Jean-Michel Basquiat will be featured at NorthPark Center’s ArtRocks! on March 9 from 1 – 4 p.m.

ArtROCKS!, NorthPark Center’s free art program for children, introduces the world’s most famous artists through engaging and creative activities.

Children will learn about Basquiat, an American Punk and Neo-Expressionist artist known for creating graffiti and graffiti-inspired paintings in New York City.

Other activities include art projects with Artist DIY, Creative Arts Center, KidArt and Sour Grapes, as well as a Bookmarks scavenger hunt, and walkSTEM tours.

Admission is free and the event will be located on level one between Nordstrom and Macy’s.

