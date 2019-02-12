Cattle Baron’s Ball Chairs Reveal 2019 Theme

True Grit – Making Cancer History will be the theme of the 2019 Cattle Baron’s Ball this October, event co-chairs Wendy Messmann and Lisa Shirley announced during a reveal party at the home of Bruce and Michelle Thompson.

Cattle Baron’s Ball is the world’s largest single-night fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, and since 1974 has raised more than $81 mill for cancer research. The 46th annual event will return to Gilley’s Dallas on Oct. 19.

Keith Urban will play on the main stage and Travis Tritt will be the VIP Party entertainment.

Individual tickets start at $1,000 and will go on sale Oct. 1. Tables are currently on sale (click here for more information).