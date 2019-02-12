Crime Reports: Feb. 4 – Feb. 10

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BURGLARS TOOK MY HOMEWORK

It was a busy Friday night / Saturday morning for vandals in Highland Park. Starting before midnight on Feb. 8 and continuing into the wee hours of the morning on Feb. 9, they broke the windows of four vehicles parked along the 4500 and 4600 block of Abbott Avenue. A white 2010 Nissan Pathfinder, a black 2013 Range Rover, and a white 2014 Porsche Cheyenne all had windows broken but nothing stolen from inside except for possibly a few coins from the Porsche. A fourth vehicle – a grey 2017 Range Rover – had its windows broken and a backpack containing school books and homework stolen from the backseat.

HIGHLAND PARK

7 Thursday

At 4:30 a.m., video surveillance from a home in the 4000 block of Livingston Avenue caught the burglary of a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban. A Honda Accord stopped and a burglar got out, forced the back hatch of the Suburban open, and after failing to remove the third-row seat, stole a $180 Baby Trend jogging stroller.

9 Saturday

A license plate was stolen off the back of a silver 2006 Jeep Liberty sometime between 9 a.m. Feb. 7 and 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 9. The Jeep was parked at the 4500 block of Fairway Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

4 Monday

Stolen before 10:24 a.m.: a $500 Glock 9MM hand gun and three firearm from a 2016 Toyota in the 3500 block of Stanford Avenue.

5 Tuesday

Stolen between midnight and 9 a.m.: a purse from an unlocked 1995 Mercedes parked at the 3100 block of Bryn Mawr Drive. The purse contained a $400 wallet, as well as credit cards from Costco, Bank of America, Target, Nordstrom, and MasterCard.

6 Wednesday

Stolen around 4 p.m. from a 26-year-old woman who was shopping at Snider Plaza, a 1,200 Gucci purse containing an Inwood Bank credit card, a Gucci wallet worth $500, three Chase debit cards, and a bottle of Adderall with 40 pills.

Taken between 4 and 9:40 p.m. from an unlocked 2007 Toyota Camry parked at the 3400 block of Asbury Avenue: a $20 handbag, $300 in cash, two Visa credit cards, and a Starbucks gift card.

8 Friday

Stolen between 1 and 3 a.m.: a $5,000 Alexander McQueen handbag, $100 wallet, $170 in cash and an American Express card from a home in the 3800 block of Southwestern Boulevard.

9 Saturday

A wrought-iron fence at the 4200 block of McFarlin Boulevard was damaged overnight before 8 a.m. Damage estimate: $6,500.

Stolen overnight before 9:43 a.m.: a $425 Channel purse, $127 in cash, and $50 in other property from inside of a 2017 Jaguar parked inside an unlocked garage in the 4500 block of Shenandoah Avenue.

Burglarized overnight before noon: a black 2013 Chevrolet in the 3600 block of Bryn Mawr Drive. Taken: a $1,500MacBook Pro, $600 in cash, and a backpack.