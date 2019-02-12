Dallas Architecture Forum Talks Future Design of Sports Stadiums

The Dallas Architecture Forum continues its Spring 2019 panel discussion series with “Stadiums of the Future – 2050.”

Panelist for the Feb. 21 lecture are internationally recognized experts in stadium design, including Bryan Trubey, who designed Cowboys Stadium and the new Ranger Ballpark and Bryon Chambers, from Populous. They will be joined by Charlotte Jones Anderson, of the Dallas Cowboys organization, and moderator Sam Bloom.

“With this panel, The Forum will explore their thoughts about the kind of stadiums we will have by the year 2050,” said forum executive director Nate Eudaly. “These leaders in design and the consumer experience will discuss these intriguing ideas, and there will be time for those attending to ask our esteemed panelists more about their predictions.”

The panel is free.

The discussion begins at 6:30 p.m., with complimentary beverages available beginning at 6:15 p.m. and will take place at Perkins + Will, 2218 Bryan St., Suite 200.