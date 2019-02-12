Date Set for Annual Gala Supporting Ronald McDonald House of Dallas

The Ronald McDonald House of Dallas annual gala will be held March 30 at The Hall on Dragon Street. This annual event raises funds for children and families staying at Ronald McDonald House of Dallas while receiving treatment for a serious illness or injury.

LiquidAgents Healthcare is the presenting sponsor.

“We look forward to this gala every year to support the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas and the many families that need their services,” said Jenny Hanlon, CFO and co-owner of LiquidAgents Healthcare. “Having a sick or hospitalized child can be heartbreaking, but RMHD gives hope, joy, and love to those who need it most. Every dollar raised means another family can be supported during a very difficult time in their lives.”

LiquidAgents has participated with the RMHD of Dallas for more than a decade and this is the second year in a row to act as presenting sponsor for the annual gala.

In addition, LiquidAgents will continue to sponsor two family guest rooms at the RMHD located at 4707 Bengal St. in the Southwestern Medical District.

“We appreciate the participation of LiquidAgents immensely,” said Jill Cumnock, CEO of Ronald McDonald House of Dallas. “Their support goes beyond a financial gift—they are wonderful partners and exemplify corporate social responsibility.”

Since 2006, the Under the Moonlight gala has raised more than $2 million and continues to increase awareness for the organization’s mission.

This year’s Texas-themed party will include entertainment from Austin-based, country-soul band, Shinyribs, and a live auction. Tickets are available here.