Love Field Launches Service For Blind

Dallas Love Field has launched Aira Access and joined the Aira Airport Network, a service that gives passengers who are blind or low vision instant access to the eyes of a trained professional while traveling through the terminal.

Dallas Love Field is the first airport in North Texas to enable Aira Access for customers.

Aira is a mobile app that any person requesting assistance can use once entering airport property.

The app connects passengers with a trained agent through the lens of a smartphone camera to assist with navigation, check-in, concessions, and other aspects of the airport experience.

Using Aira at Dallas Love Field is free for customers.

“Love Field is always looking for innovative ways to improve the customer experience,” department of aviation director Mark Duebner said. “Offering an accessible and welcoming facility for all travelers is paramount to accomplishing that goal. We are thrilled to join the Aira Airport Network.”