Make Valentine’s Day Rock

Looking for a creative way to wow your Valentine? How about a singing telegram?

This Valentine’s Day, Rockstar Singing Telegrams is helping Dallasite bring out their inner rockers with its modern take on the traditions singing telegrams.

Rockstar Singing Telegrams began 10 years ago when creator and lifelong musician Jeff Silverman hired a quartet to sing for his wife’s birthday.

“It was nice but it wasn’t rocking or crazy,” Silverman said. “I thought there has to be something cooler than this and there wasn’t and that’s how I started the business.”

Rockstar Singing Telegrams features musicians with professional experience. They don’t use gorilla, clown or chicken costumes. Simply, a professional musician with a guitar who can rock.

“We’re all pro musicians, so that really sets us apart,” Silverman said.

Rockstar Singing Telegrams’ include hits such as “Brown Eyed Girl,” “Don’t Stop Believing,” “Sweet Child of Mine,” and many more. The customized telegram also features a fresh rose or chocolate and a helium balloon. There are additional requests including a dozen roses or a YouTube video recording.

“We have more fun than the people we sing for,” Silverman said. “It’s a really old tradition we’re trying to bring back with a modern twist to it, we want to make it fun.”

To check availability and book in time for Valentine’s Day, visit their website rockstarsingingtelegrams.com.

Check out this video: