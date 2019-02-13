Dallas Arboretum Kicks Off Cool Thursdays

The Dallas Arboretum Cool Thursdays 2019 Spring concert series kicks off this March with Dallas’ favorite party band.

Sponsored by Jackson Walker, the 13-piece, 3-horn section Emerald City will mark the start of the season on March 28. Tickets go on sale Feb. 15.

“Spring concert subscriptions sold out in 2018, and once single tickets go on sale, concerts sell out fast,” said Kristi Trail, Dallas Arboretum’s director of public events. “Don’t miss the opportunity to see some of DFW’s favorite bands perform in one of the most beautiful places in Dallas.”

In addition to the coolest view of White Rock Lake, attendees can bring picnics and beverages or purchase food items from food trucks. The gardens are also open to stroll through before the concert to enjoy the breathtaking spring displays of Dallas Blooms, featuring more than 500,000 spring blooms.

The concert series will continue through June 27.

For tickets and more information, click here.