Free Program Helps Families Cope with Grief

Faith Presbyterian Hospice is offering free bereavement programs and support groups aimed at supporting families as they grieve and heal together.

The programs include Faith Kids, Camp Faith, and Coffee and Conversation.

“When a close loved one passes, the entire family is impacted, regardless of age,” said Valerie Sanchez, Faith Presbyterian Hospice director of bereavement. “It is therapeutic when the family can address sad situations and have difficult conversations, even though they may want to avoid them.”

For younger children, the Faith Kids program meets twice a month. Families come together for dinner and conversation, which is followed by the children being split into groups by age for circle time.

Camp Faith, a day camp held twice a year – once right before school starts and again during the holidays – is designed to help children work through their sorrow with grief-related activities.

Coffee and Conversation targets older children and late teens. It’s designed for children figuring out their identity, direction in life and future goals. This group offers opportunities for young adults to discuss unique challenges pertaining to people their age.

“Regardless of age or circumstance, everyone copes with grief differently, and our goal at Faith is to serve as a resource for anyone who needs assistance navigating this difficult time in life,” Sanchez said.

To RSVP to any of these events and programs, or for more questions, call Jessica Thompson at 469-404-5239 or email her at [email protected].