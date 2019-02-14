Friday, February 15, 2019

Alcuin School Italian Night Draws Record Crowd

Alcuin School’s Italian Night was a huge success drawing a record crowd of more than 500 attendees for a festive evening of family fun in the school’s gym on Jan. 27. The annual gathering was indeed a “bella notte,” hosted by guest chefs and servers from the Alcuin School Parents’ and Dads’ Clubs.

The scrumptious feast, catered by Campisi’s Restaurant, not only included a traditional pasta dinner, but also the full accoutrements of a bustling Italian bistro.

The event was an opportunity for Alcuin families to come together across all grades and share some delicious food and fellowship. Highlights also included face painting, balloon artists, and piñata fun!

Each year, Alcuin’s Italian Night continues to grow in popularity making it a much-anticipated winter tradition for the entire Alcuin School community.

