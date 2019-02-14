Boozy Subterranean Bar Coming to Highland Park

Highland Park’s Caribbean coast inspired restaurant Tulum will open a basement bar this summer.

Tulum, which quickly became one of Dallas’ hottest restaurants after opening last fall, has announced that they’re digging out the basement at the restaurant located at 4216 Oak Lawn Ave. The new subterranean bar will both have an entrance accessible from inside the restaurant, as well as its own entrance.

Owner Mike Karns told Eater Dallas that few details about the project are available as it is still in the preliminary planning stages. The decor and vibe, he said will be a “different twist” on Tulum’s resort-chic interiors.

The bar is expected to open by the end of summer.