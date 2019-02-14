Highland Park Village Announces Spring LOCAL Market Dates

Highland Park Village’s LOCAL Market is kicking off its 7th season March 23 and inviting the community to shop a curated collection of handcrafted food and goods companies, experience live music, and entertainment for the whole family.

With more than 25 vendors featured in the spring and fall, guests may peruse everything from seasonal jellies made from local produce and sustainably sourced leather goods to freshly baked quiches, and handspun ceramics. Fun children’s crafts and live acoustic performances by local talent make for the perfect family outing, with a new twist on featured activations each month for everyone to enjoy.

The events will take place on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is located on Livingston Court, between Celine and Balenciaga.

Market days are:

March 23 – Shop the first market of spring

April 20 – Easter celebration featuring photos with live bunnies

May 18 – Spring Shopping Stroll with exclusive shopping and dining offers, and promotions around Highland

Park Village throughout the day June 15 – Final summer soiree of the season

Spring 2019 vendors include:

Folklore Las Niñas, children’s clothing concept locally founded by Gisa M Heinz, supporting children’s charities

LemonGlaze, handmade modern ceramics, and pottery by artist, Carmen Aberasturi

ModernSoul, artisan crafted shoes and clothing brand founded by Dallas moms, Suzi Fuller, and Blair Isom

Primavera Collection, locally owned brand with a modern twist on handmade Mexican embroidered goods

Savvy Sleepers, pure satin pillowcases created to improve hair and skin health by Dallas-based mom, Dale Janée

Texas Olive Ranch, Texas sourced olive oils and kinds of vinegar by Jim Henry

The Jelly Queens, award-winning organic seasonal jellies made locally

Following the spring market series, LOCAL will resume in the fall on the third Saturday of the month from September – November. A third annual holiday market is set to take place in December.