Scots Open Playoffs Against Seagoville

Finn Corwin and Highland Park will start the playoffs next week with a bi-district game against Seagoville. Corwin leads HP in assists this season. (File photo: Chris McGathey)

Highland Park hasn’t lost a game in 2019. Now the Scots will carry a 13-game winning streak into what they hope will be a deep postseason run.

First up, the District 11-5A champions will face Seagoville in the Class 5A Region II bi-district round at 7 p.m. Feb. 19 at Ellis Davis Field House.

The Scots (23-9) have won seven consecutive games by margins of at least 14 points, including a 67-43 victory over Conrad in the regular-season finale on Tuesday. Worthey Wiles scored a game-high 19 points to lead the way.

Meanwhile, the Dragons (11-19) dropped their last two regular-season games, such as a 69-34 loss to Kimball in their final regular-season game. Seagoville finished in fourth place in District 12-5A.

If HP advances, it will meet either Frisco Lone Star or Princeton in the area round later next week. The Scots fell to Little Elm in the second round a year ago.