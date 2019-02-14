SESSION Pilates Studio Coming to Lovers Lane

SESSION Pilates founder and Dallas fitness expert Brittany Grignon has opted to kick it up a notch following the opening of successful studios in Dallas’ Lakewood and Uptown neighborhoods.

The non-traditional, community-focused reformer Pilates studio is opening its third location this year at 4520 W. Lovers Lane in University Park.

For Grignon, it all started on Lovers Lane after beginning her career as a group fitness instructor in 2010. She quickly became one of Dallas’ top instructors, earning herself a cult following and a coveted spot as one of lululemon’s ambassadors in 2013.

In her career, Grignon has taught a plethora of group fitness classes from indoor cycling to yoga to Pilates. Ultimately, she stuck with Pilates but not before putting her own spin on it, creating a brand based on her innovative style and love of music.

Grignon, who couldn’t be more excited about the third location, said, “This location means a lot to me, personally. Not only because it marks the third in three years for SESSION, but because my fitness career really took off on Lovers Lane. I am thrilled to have this opportunity to go back to my roots.”

SESSION Pilates is a 50-minute full mind and body experience with a unique environment. The studio also offers a 60-minute advanced session for clients looking for a challenge.

Grignon has cultivated a team of top instructors who are known for their music-driven, innovative workouts using the Allegro 2 reformer that gets clients out of their head and connected to the movement. This well-received, non-traditional style is what has earned SESSION Pilates such a loyal following and various awards, such as Best Pilates Studio in Dallas and Best Pilates Instructor to name a few.

The new studio is estimated to open in spring 2019. For more information, visit sessionpilates.com.