Concert to Raise Money for Homeless Pets

The ninth annual Concert for Kindness returns to Moody Performance Hall on March 10, bringing performance and visual artists together to celebrate art and animals all while raising funds for homeless pets.

Presented by Artists for Animals, a local nonprofit founded by Hannigan and Berg, the evening features a multimedia concert, a silent auction, and heartwarming photography and art presentation.

Artists for Animals, a 501(c)(3) organization, is a group of artists, sculptors, musicians, writers and animal lovers in support of animal rescue charities in North Texas.

From riveting performances and presentations from Dallas’ finest professional artists to continuing the legacy through emerging, young artists from North Texas, the Concert for Kindness proves to be another rich, cultural experience that will captivate animal lovers and art lovers alike.

Proceeds from the Artists for Animals’ Concert for Kindness benefit Operation Kindness, the original and largest no-kill animal shelter in North Texas.

Featured artists, many who are themselves parents of rescue animals, include:

Principal woodwind players from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra including Erin Hannigan, principal oboe, and

Ted Soluri, principal bassoonist, as featured soloists

Young artists from the SMU Meadows School of the Arts, including SYZYGY, the SMU Oboe Studio, and conductor Lane Harder

Ballerina Grace Weir

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra Young Strings

Visual artists from the Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

Photo exhibition by nationally-recognized photographer Teresa Berg

Single tickets are $100 each, which includes the concert, wine, a savory bite, and dessert. Tickets may be purchased at http://artistsforanimalstx.com/buy-tickets/.

The concert is made possible in part by the generous donors of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and the Grant for Principal Musicians.