House of the Month: 3120 Purdue Avenue

This outstanding four-bedroom, four-bath, and two half-bath Gage custom home is situated on a 70-by- 144-foot lot framed by mature trees in the heart of University Park near much new construction.

Interior features include pristine hardwood floors downstairs, two studies, formal living and dining areas, a butler’s pantry, and an upstairs game room. The gourmet island kitchen has cerused oak cabinetry, granite countertops, a Viking gas cooktop, double ovens, and a built-in refrigerator. The kitchen and breakfast room are open to a den with a stone fireplace and wall of built-ins. The master suite includes a sitting area and a bath with Emperador marble countertops, shower, jetted tub, and large walk-in closets. The landscaped backyard includes a covered outdoor living center.

(Photos courtesy of Ebby Halliday, Realtors)