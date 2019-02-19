Wednesday, February 20, 2019

Schools 

Student Achievements: Two to Celebrate

1. Math, Science Awards Add Up
Henry Zhu was named MVP and won first place in fifth-grade individual Number Sense at the Texas Coaches Association Math & Science contest, where McCulloch Intermediate School/Highland Park Middle School won a variety of team awards. FIFTH-GRADERS: first, Number Sense; second, General Math; third, Sweepstakes. SIXTH-GRADERS: first, General Math; second, Number Sense; third, Sweepstakes.EIGHTH-GRADERS: third, General Math.

2. Belles Welcome New Members
The award-winning Highland Belles added 25 new members to the 2019-20 roster of 66 members. FRONT ROW: Neely Womble, Lilly Sealy, Catherine Reynolds, Riley Fainter, Chloe Walsh, Sydney Thomas, Ali Rogers, and Shelby Pettit. MIDDLE ROW: Piper Soetenga, Devoney Duclow, Kate Hamilton, Lola Jahant, Sarah Wilshusen, Lauren Welp, RaeAnne Bradshaw, Ava Tiffany, and Caroline Jernigan. BACK ROW: Faith Harris, Anna Nye, Elizabeth Woodley, Alexandra Thomas, Sydney Chandler, Grace Jackson, Emily Garberding, and Carly Turner.

