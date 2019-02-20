Austin Rodgers Brings Neighborhood Vibe to New Eatery

If you don’t mind a short drive to Lowest Greenville (Avenue), an upscale restaurant focused on the classic feel of a neighborhood favorite that’s been around for years opens for dinner tonight, Feb. 20.

(Above: Austin Rodgers)

Brought to you by restaurant veteran and owner Austin Rodgers, the Alamo Club, 1919 Lowest Greenville Ave., offers dining tables in cozy areas, a community high top table, and a bar serving unpretentious cocktails.

This is Rodgers’ first concept on his own after an impressive career with Nick & Sam’s and Nick Badovinus’ Flavor Hook restaurant group (Offsite Kitchen, Neighborhood Services, Town Hearth).

Kyle Buckelew will bring tot he restaurant more than 12 years of experience crafting cocktails at Los Almas Rotas and Cedars Social.

His beverage menu at the Alamo Club is “cocktail forward with a collection of accessible cocktails with also paying homage to the classics and having a sense of humor.”

At the helm of the kitchen, chef Kyle Newberry said his methodology to the menu at Alamo Club is approachable classics with a twist made with love and attention to detail. His must-try items are the Hot Beef 10-ounce prime NY strip sandwich, the roast bird and the fries with aioli.

Other noteworthy menu items (by name alone) include Rudolph’s in a Blanket from the appetizer menu, a house-made pastrami sandwich tagged the Smoky Rose with fontina, and something called the Club Spaghetti.

Most everything, when possible, is made fresh, in-house and daily.

Brunch service is expected to begin this Spring.

“We are excited to be opening on Lowest Greenville, taking special care of the locals who live nearby,” Rodger said. “We want Alamo Club to be their home away from home. It’s big enough to come with a crowd, but still chill enough to bring a date. The bartenders are friendly, and the food and cocktails are funky, fast, and tasty.”