Industry Vets Opening Italian Restaurant at The Plaza at Preston Center

An Italian inspired restaurant will be serving lunch and dinner this Spring at The Plaza at Preston Center.

“The Plaza at Preston Center is a development full of rich history and is a cornerstone of well-positioned dining and shopping in the Park Cities and Dallas,” SMU grad Robert Quick said of his newly formed restaurant group, Western Addition.

il Bracco will be the culmination of Quick and former Hillstone Restaurant Group general manager Matt Gottlieb’s 25 years of restaurant and industry experience.

After graduating from SMU, where he played football, Quick followed his true passion and attended the Culinary Institute of America in St. Helena, California.

He then worked for Thomas Keller as a Chef de Partie at Ad Hoc and Bouchon before working as a Kitchen Manager with Hillstone Restaurant Group. Afterward, as President and co-owner of Mountain Mike’s Pizza, Quick helped grow the chain from 30th largest national pizza chain to 19th over his 5 years of leadership.

Upon moving back to Dallas with his wife in 2018, Quick founded his company Western Addition. il Bracco is the first concept to open in this portfolio.

Gottlieb was a 10-plus year general manager with Hillstone Restaurant Group, with experience at nine locations nationally. After spending the last eight years in the Dallas market running Hillstone, R+D Kitchen, and Houston’s, Gottlieb has become a very familiar personality.

Located at 8416 Preston Center Plaza (where Iron Bed was once located), the restaurant will offer a fresh take on classic Italian dished with everything made from scratch, including the bread, pasta, and sauces. Fresh fish will be delivered daily and all proteins will be butchered on-site.

The 3,200 square-foot restaurant will seat 74 in its dining room, 18 at the full-service bar, and another 46 on the patio.

A full-service outdoor experience will be home to large umbrellas fortified with hedges to offer an intimate, relaxed dining experience. The carefully planned interior design pulls from many different time periods and uses luxury neutrals such as wood, brass, terrazzo, and leather creating a sophisticated setting.

il Bracco’s carefully selected wine list will be a mix of interesting Italian varietals and approachable New World wines.

Signature cocktails will be a take on classics with an Italian twist and made to complement the food.