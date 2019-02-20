Opening Day Approaches for Scots

The Highland Park baseball season gets underway this weekend with the first of two consecutive weekends of tournaments at various Collin County venues.

The Scots will play doubleheaders on Thursday and Friday in Prosper, facing Sachse, Coppell, Prosper, and Cedar Park Vista Ridge. On Saturday, HP they will meet Frisco Independence at McKinney Boyd.

HP’s home opener is slated for March 7 against Sachse as the opening game in the annual Scotland Yard Classic tournament. The District 11-5A opener will be March 12 at Carrollton Newman Smith.