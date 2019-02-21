10th Annual Emmitt Smith Celebrity Kick-Off

On Feb. 7, Emmitt Smith hosted supporters and sponsors at DEC on Dragon to kick off this year’s 10th Annual Emmitt Smith Celebrity Invitational.

Once again, this year’s upcoming Celebrity Invitational golf tournament and gala will be presented by Healthcare Highways May 3-4. This year, the Friday gala will be held at the Omni Frisco Hotel and Saturday’s golf tournament will remain at TPC Craig Ranch.

Special thanks to Brown-Forman Corporation for providing Tequila Herradura specialty cocktails. Guests were able to witness firsthand the power of mentorship and opportunity as TEAM 22 student, Lauren Marks, announced her scholarship to Yale University. Her accomplishments are just one of many examples to what this is all about.

To learn how you can attend or get involved, visit www.emmittsmithcelebrityinvitational.com.

(Photos by Marcy Meeks)