HP Lacrosse Season Gets Underway

Highland Park will open the lacrosse season on Saturday when it faces off with Southlake Carroll to begin a challenging 2019 schedule.

Among the other highlights on the slate for the Scots is a Patriot Cup game against Frisco on March 2 at SMU’s Ford Stadium, a three-game trip to Florida over spring break, and a home matchup against California powerhouse Torrey Pines on April 5.

HP also will clash with traditional rivals ESD (home on March 29), St. Mark’s (home on April 23), and Jesuit (away on April 26) before the playoffs in May.