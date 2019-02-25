A Fabulous Night For a Great Cause

The Young Friends of the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD) are throwing a House Party this April, and you don’t want to miss it.

Chaired by Ellie Lewis and Lauren Rellihan, the 16th annual spring event will once again draw Dallas’ young professionals for an evening of cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, dancing, and a silent auction to support the House’s mission.

The Joule at the heart of downtown will serve as the chic setting for the Young Friends House Party on April 26 with the always-animated Georgia Bridgwater Orchestra providing live entertainment. Attendees will enjoy an open bar, bidding on a range of silent auction items, and delight in savory bites.

All-inclusive tickets are $100, and sponsorships ranging from $500 to $10,000-plus are also available. All proceeds from the Young Friends House Party go directly to operational expenses for the House.

“Nearly half of the support we receive each year comes from special events like our Young Friends party,” said Jill Cumnock, chief executive officer of RMHD. “We love seeing the various groups that come together with a single mind and heart to tend to the needs of these families, and the Young Friends party is always a vibrant and entertaining highlight.”

An auxiliary organization to RMHD of professionals from their mid-20s to mid-30s, Young Friends of RMHD assists the House in meeting the needs of the 1,400 families it hosts annually. Raising both funds and awareness, the Young Friends play an important role in helping RMHD give love to the seriously ill children it serves.

For almost 40 years, RMHD has served as a home-away-from-home to families while their children are being treated for critical illnesses or injuries locally. Over its history, the House has helped more than 38,000 families with two daily meals, as well as both day and overnight accommodations.

In the last six months, RMHD has also expanded to better serve the Dallas-area’s growing pediatric population, which is expected to increase 27 percent by 2025. In September 2018, RMHD broke ground on The Elsie & Marvin Dekelboum Family Foundation Wing, an $11.5 million expansion that will add 30 additional guest rooms to its Medical District location. Additionally, in October 2018, it opened its first-ever family room for families with children receiving outpatient care at Scottish Rite in Frisco.

Tickets and sponsorships for the Young Friends House Party are available by clicking here.