Highland Park Village Welcomes New Valet Company

There’s a new valet company in the driver’s seat at Highland Park Village after nearly three decades.

Management at the shopping center recently announced that Lone Star Valet would replace Jack Boles Parking, saying “After over 28 years of working with Jack Boles Parking, making the change was not an easy or swift decision.”

Lone Star Valet began the transition at Highland Park Village last fall.

Management said the company demonstrated an ability to provide superior service while maintaining professionalism throughout the busiest time of year. Lone Star Valet’s dedicated management team and ticketless valet technology sealed the deal for a long-term relationship.

In addition to valet service, Highland Park Village also has also unveiled a new partnership to help make getting to and from the shopping center easier.

In partnership with Sewell, a courtesy car service is now available for guest and hotel partners from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The service is first-come, first-serve, and assists with pick-ups and drop-offs within a five-mile radius. (For service, call 469-563-5212)