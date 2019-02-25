Traffic Update: Portions of Mockingbird Reduced to One Lane

An improvement project in the 3100 to 3300 block of Mockingbird Lane will reduce the roadway to a single lane of traffic in the work zone: one lane eastbound and one lane westbound.

Road crews began the concrete and asphalt repairs Monday, Feb. 25, and the project is expected to be completed in three weeks, according to a news release.

The speed limit is reduced to 20 MPH within the work zone to promote safety. Vertical barricades, lane delineators, and signage will be utilized to configure the modified lanes of traffic.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes in order to avoid traffic delays, particularly during peak travel times during the day.