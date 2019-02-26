Crime Reports: Feb. 18 – 24

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: RING THEM UP

A 67-year-old University Park woman is out one piece of jewelry after the person who took her $500 ring to get repaired never brought it back. The ring was handed over in the 3600 block of Bryn Mawr Drive and reported stolen sometime before 11:28 a.m. Feb. 18. Here’s hoping the ring is at least fixed.

HIGHLAND PARK

20 Wednesday

What a ride for one police officer, who observed a Ford SUV speeding west bound in the 3700 block of Euclid Avenue around 11:07 p.m. The officer then began driving in the same direction to find the speeder. Eventually, he found the SUV floating in Lakeside Creek. The driver, a 27-year-old woman, had been drinking and was complaining of lower back pain. She swam to shore while her Ford sank and was taken to Parkland Hospital as a precaution.

A woman’s 2014 black BMW was damaged between 9:38 a.m. and 5:35 p.m. while parked at Highland Park Village

21 Thursday

What a haul for this officer patrolling the 4500 block of Arcady Avenue at 1:11 a.m.: He noticed a canvas bag sitting unattended next to a GMC Yukon. The $300 bag contained a pair of $6 Nike socks, a $15 Amazon phone charger, and $30 blue running shoes. Investigating the bag led him to notice a Ford F-150 that had indeed been rummaged through with clothes strewn on the ground including a $30 long sleeve T-shirt, $30 black Under Armour shorts, and a $15 Caddo Peak Ranch baseball cap. The investigation wasn’t over: The officer next found a black GMC Denali that had also been rummaged through. The VIN number of the Denali led the officer to the owner, who also owns a Porsche and one other vehicle. Both of those vehicles had been rummaged through, as well. Stolen from the Denali were a $500 briefcase and a $200 tote bag that contained $400 Bose head phones, a $1,000 Ipad Pro, a $3,000 MacBook Air with charger, a $1,000 Hermes journal, and check book with a $50 leather cover.

Stolen overnight before 7 a.m.: two credit cards – a VISA and a Dillard’s card – from an unlocked black Mercedes parked in the 4300 block of Potomac Avenue.

Entered overnight before 8 a.m.: a 2018 Gray Land Rover and a 2018 Ford F-150 at a home in the 4400 block of Edmondson Avenue. Nothing was stolen from the Land Rover, but two pairs of keys were stolen from the F-150.

22 Friday

Between 3:52 and 5:50 a.m.: a vandal broke a fence and and threw a brick through the window of Flora Kim Dermatology on MacArthur Avenue. Damage estimate: $1,000 to the window, $50 to the fence.

Between 1 p.m. Feb. 21 and 8:15 a.m. Feb. 22, someone rummaged through a 2019 Honda Pilot parked in an underground garage in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

A $300 BMX bike was stolen a 5:35 p.m. from the front porch of a home in the the 3300 block of St. John’s Avenue. The doorbell camera showed a man with a ponytail riding off with the bike; the Silver minivan that he arrived in then drove off in the same westerly direction.

UNIVERSITY PARK

20 Wednesday

Reported at 12:30 p.m.: Between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Feb. 13, a thief took a $1,514 Dell laptop and $200 Boze headphones from an unlocked 2019 black Lexus at a home in the 3500 block of McFarlin Boulevard.

Reported stolen at 4:44 p.m.: $5 worth of “consumable goods” from a garage in the 4500 block of Glenwick Lane.

What started as an arrest of a 38-year-old Baton Rouge woman for a suspended license after a wreck at 6:53 p.m. the 2700 block of University Boulevard turned into quite the situation: Back at the station for the booking, the officer was then assaulted and sustained minor injuries.

21 Thursday

Between 2:30 and 7:30 a.m., a 2017 GMC Yukon and a 2017 Jaguar parked at the 4300 block of Normandy Avenue were struck and damaged.

Fraud was reported at 6:48 p.m. from the 3800 block of University Boulevard. A fake identification was used to open a bank account.

22 Friday

Stolen between midnight and 5 a.m.: an $800 Prada purse, which included a $200 Channel wallet, from an unlocked Ranger Rover in an open garage at the 3500 block of Greenbrier Drive.

Stolen overnight from a home in the 3500 block of Bryn Mawr Drive before 8 a.m.: A $700 Tori Burch purse , $300 in cash, and a credit card. Items from a Mercedes, valued at $500, were also stolen.

Fraud was reported at 8:54 a.m.: Sometime on Jan. 23, a fraudulent check was created on an account belonging to a resident in the 3700 block of Caruth Boulevard.

23 Saturday

Taken overnight before 11:13 a.m. from a $25,000 Cadillac Escalade at a home in the 6700 block of Turtle Creek Boulevard: a $400 radar detector.

Taken between 9:16 and 9:30 p.m. from a 2007 Mercedes parked in the 3400 block of Potomac Avenue: $1,000 in electronics.