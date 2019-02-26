Dorbah, Scots Shut Down Kimball

Highland Park junior Prince Dorbah scored 18 points to lead Highland Park to a convincing 52-39 win over Kimball in the Class 5A Region II quarterfinals on Tuesday. (Photo: Chris McGathey)

GRAND PRAIRIE — For the second time in three years, Highland Park is headed to the regional tournament.

The Scots earned their 16th consecutive win, and third in postseason play, with a dominating 52-39 victory over Kimball in the Class 5A Region II quarterfinals on Tuesday.

HP advances to play Sulphur Springs in the regional semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday at the Culwell Center in Garland. The winner will face either Frisco Lone Star or Lancaster on Saturday for a spot at the state tournament.

Prince Dorbah and Reilly Seebold formed a potent inside-outside combination for the Scots (25-9) against Kimball, with Dorbah scoring a game-high 18 points to lead the way.

For the second straight game, HP limited its opponent to under 40 points. The Scots opened the game on an 18-4 run and extended the margin to 20 points midway through the third quarter.

Seebold added 11 points and Finn Corwin contributed 10 for HP, which allowed just 21 points through three quarters in a stellar defensive effort.

The Knights (23-10), who shared the District 12-5A title with South Oak Cliff during the regular season, suffered through their lowest-scoring game of the season. Cobe Williams was the only Kimball player to reach double figures with 11 points.

Sulphur Springs will present a formidable challenge for the Scots on Friday. The Wildcats (28-8) carry a 14-game winning streak and kept their season alive with a 56-44 victory over Lufkin on Tuesday.