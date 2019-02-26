Local Ride Share Teams Up With Visual Artist

A local ride-sharing company is getting artistic.

Alto, which was launched by Preston Hollow and Park Cities residents Alex Halbardier and Will Coleman, has collaborated with Dallas-based visual artist Alli Koch for its first art car.

The Ali K Art Car was introduced to the company’s fleet this past weekend.

The car also will make appearances at special events, and the company is asking riders to tag them in pictures on Instagram (@ridealto).

Alto entered the Dallas market late last year to “disrupt the disruptors” in the industry.

The company prides itself on setting standards on ride-sharing by putting an emphasis on safety by employing, training, and vetting its drivers; purchasing and managing a dedicated five-star fleet of SUVs; and allowing riders to set the tone during their ride – whether that’s the music or the “do not disturb” button.

Alto is available only in the Dallas metro areas. For more information, visit ridealto.com.