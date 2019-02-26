United Way $25,000 Circle Event

Mary McDermott Cook, Honorary Chair and Carol and Don Glendenning, Co-Chairs of the $25,000 Circle of United Way of Metropolitan Dallas’ Ruth Sharp Altshuler Tocqueville Society, hosted a private dinner and viewing of the Eugene and Margaret McDermott Collection of Impressionist and Modern Art at the Dallas Museum of Art on Jan. 29.

Guests enjoyed viewing the collection while McDermott Martinis were passed in the Barrel Vault to view the extraordinary collection of Monet to O’Keeffe, just before the exhibit ended in February. Following the cocktail reception and viewing, guests dined under the Chihuly while a Dallas Symphony Orchestra string quartet serenaded guests. A series of toasts provided by chairs, Carol and Don Glendenning, Annual Campaign Co-Chairs and Texas Instruments CEO, Mary and Rich Templeton and McDermott-Templeton President and CEO, Jennifer Sampson, added to the intimate experience for guests and inspired those in attendance to reflect on the generosity and legacy of Eugene and Margaret McDermott.

(Courtesy photos)