Highland Park goaltender Sam Haynes made 28 saves during a 2-1 win over McKinney in the tournament semifinals last week. The Scots will meet Frisco for the league championship. (File photo: Chris McGathey)

Highland Park will play for a championship on Thursday in the AT&T Metroplex High School Hockey League.

The Scots will meet Frisco in the title game of the league’s postseason tournament at 8:30 p.m. at the Comerica Center in Frisco, which is the headquarters for the NHL’s Dallas Stars.

HP held off McKinney 2-1 in the semifinals on Feb. 21, with Christian Lee scoring the game-winning goal late in the first period. Alex James also scored for the Scots (11-8), while goaltender Sam Haynes made 28 saves.

It was the fewest goals allowed in a game this season for HP, which surrendered a goal almost immediately then shut out the Lions over the final 42 minutes. McKinney held a 29-14 edge in shots on goal.

The Scots will be the underdog in the championship game against Frisco, which slipped past Jesuit 2-1 in the semifinals. The Raccoons (17-2) were the top team in the standings all season and beat HP in three previous meetings by a combined margin of 17-3. However, their most recent clash was the most competitive, with Frisco claiming a 3-2 victory on Jan. 31.