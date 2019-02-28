Chi Omega Celebrates Successful Christmas Market

The 41st anniversary of the iconic Chi Omega Christmas Market raised nearly half a million dollars for 10 beneficiaries across North Texas, chairs Karen Gray, Carol Hillman, Lizz McKean, and Judy Zurlis were thrilled to announce.

More than 11,000 shoppers from around the country joined together at the 2018 Chi Omega Christmas Market to shop with purpose from more than 220 merchants last November.

“The Chi Omega Christmas Market highlights the true meaning of the holiday season – giving back to our community, and we are so thankful to each and every person who made the 41st market a success,” said Eloise Meachum, Chi Omega alumnae president.

“The Chi Omega Christmas Market takes more than 3,000 hours of volunteerism to produce each year. Through the support of our community, we are thrilled to be able to give $435,000 to 10 very deserving organizations that create meaningful and lasting impact in North Texas across so many different areas.”

In its 41-year history, Chi Omega Christmas Market has distributed more than $8.55 million dollars to the Dallas community through grants to more than 120 local charities and collegiate scholarships.

For the 2018 Market, the North Texas beneficiaries included: Attitudes & Attire, Camp Sweeney, Catch Up & Read, Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, Dallas Children’s Theater, Family Compass, Make-A-Wish North Texas, ManeGait, Readers 2 Leaders and Youth With Faces.

The Chi Omega Christmas Market started in 1978 at the Dallas Convention Center with just more than 50 booths of merchants. The first Market raised $13,150 for the Dallas community and has since continued to grow.

Now, each year, shoppers visit the Market for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience with more than 220 merchants.

The Chi Omega Christmas Market will return to Centennial Hall at Fair Park for its 42nd season on Nov. 20-23.