Corn Dog Royalty Launches Fried-Food Pop-Up

This ain’t your grandpa’s corny dog.

The granddaughter and great-granddaughter of Dallas’ late corn dog king, Neil Fletcher, are making fried food dreams come true – corn dogs and funnel cakes year round.

Mother and daughter duo Vic Fletcher and Jace Fletcher Christensen (or better known as Big Fletch and Little Fletch) have launched Fletch, a pop-up restaurant, catering, and special events concept and “purveyor of fine stick food.”

Fletcher Christensen referred to it as the basic corn dog concept with a healthy and modern twist.

“This is not State Fair play,” she said during a media event hosted at The Rustic.

“We come from a long line of fried food connoisseurs. And while some of the items on our menu are inspired by old family recipes, we have taken traditional cuisine and given then a fresh, modern spin. We believe in simplicity, nourishment, freshness, flavor, aroma, and ‘the crunch.”

Neil Fletcher first introduced the corny dog to the world at the State Fair of Texas in 1942.

And while Vic Fletcher is a legend in the corn dog industry (she’s run the show at the State Fair for decades and “eats, sleeps, and breathes corn dogs,” the original Fletcher’s is not part of this pop-up.

The mother and daughter duo created their own batter, which we tasted at the media event and LOVED, and have included 100 percent organic, uncured, grass-fed beef to the menu.

“We wanted to go outside of the box,” the Fletchers said about the menu for their new pop-up.

Speaking of the menu, in addition to the classic (beef and pork) and grass-fed corn dogs, other fine foods on a stick include options like The Ham – think Thanksgiving honey-baked goodness – The Cheese – think grilled cheese, but better – and The Green for our plant-based friends.

Side sticks include curly fries, pickles, green beans, and cheese – all fried.

Dipping sauces range from a southern red-eye gravy to creamy buttermilk ranch.

The funnel cake bar makes an already joyful meal even more fun with a topping bar that includes melted Belgian chocolate, whipped cream, organic berry compote, vanilla bean custard, salted caramel drizzle, and of course powdered sugar.

Drinks will include fresh-squeezed lemonade with jalapeno.

Fletch is ready to pop-up anywhere in Dallas-Fort Worth and can accommodate small crowds or crowds of 500 or 500,000.

“No limitation,” Vic Fletcher said.

If you want to try it out, they’re hosting a launch party, open to the public, at The Rustic from 5-7 p.m. March 4. They’ll follow that up with two pop-ups at Mutts Canine Cantina (4-8 p.m. March 8 at the Dallas location and 5-9 p.m. March 22 in Fort Worth) and will be at the North Texas Irish Festival and Mansfield Pickle Parade.

