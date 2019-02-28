Disney’s “Aladdin” Tickets on Sale

Tickets for Disney’s Aladdin will go on sale March 1 for a three-week engagement at The Music Hall at Fair Park.

The hit Broadway musical will begin performances in Dallas on June 6 through June 23, Dallas Summer Musicals and Broadway Across America announced.

The production will play Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. There will also be a 1:30 p.m. matinee on June 13.

VIP Ticket Packages, which include a prime seat location, a commemorative souvenir program, and an exclusive merchandise item, are also available.

Single tickets start at $25 (pricing subject to change) and are available at DallasSummerMusicals.org or by phone at 800-745-3000. They can also be purchased in person at the Music Hall at Fair Park Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Aladdin” opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014, and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 13 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and welcoming nearly 10 million people worldwide. Its global footprint has expanded to include productions in Tokyo, Hamburg, London, and Australia, in addition to the two U.S. productions.

Adapted from the Academy Award-winning animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights,” is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin’s journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy, and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.