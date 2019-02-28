HP’s Thornton to Represent Team USA

In her first meet as a junior Olympic weightlifter, Alexandra Thornton continued to raise the bar.

The Highland Park High School senior won three gold medals and a national title on Feb. 16 in Chicago, successfully completing all six of her lifts. She lifted a total of 189 kilograms, including 84kg in the snatch and 105kg in the clean and jerk.

Thornton placed among the top 10 lifters nationwide in her class, and secured a spot on Team USA for both the Junior World Championships in June in Fiji, and the Junior Pan American Games later this summer in Peru.