Workshop to Discuss Finding Aging Together

We don’t like to talk about aging, our own or our parents’ – and yet, as parents age and children become parents to their parents, every family reaches the point at which decisions about independence and care must be made.

A half-day workshop March 2 at the Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration, 14115 Hillcrest Road, will tackle that topic with a keynote address from author and speaker Suzanne Asaff Blankenship.

Additionally, workshops will be offered in two sessions on the following topics: Caregiver Bootcamp; Legal & Financial Planning; Challenging Conversations: How to Discuss and Plan for End of Life; and Medicine Matters: Caring for the Aging Body.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and is $15, which includes lunch. It is co-sponsored by 2nd Half and iParentX ministries.

To register, call the Rev. Rebecca Tankersley at 972-233-1898 (extension 242).

About the keynote speaker

Suzanne Asaff Blankenship has two decades of experience managing her mother’s care as well as sharing the care for her in-laws. After years of sharing stories and receiving requests for advice, Suzanne found she wasn’t alone in her eldercare journey, or in her search for solutions. With her unique approach of organized preparation sprinkled with her tongue-in-cheek humor, Suzanne guides others skillfully through the challenging experience of eldercare.

Blankenship has spent her 20-year corporate career in marketing and customer service, leading and training teams at The Coca-Cola Company, Bueno Foods, and Ogilvy & Mather as well as her own consulting firm, Parkin & Blankenship.

Determined to improve the experience for her elderly parent and in-laws, Suzanne developed tools, identified resources, and put together organized plans as each different eldercare scenario developed. The author of How to Take Care of Old People Without Losing Your Marbles, she shares those tools with her audience to help guide them more easily in their own journey.