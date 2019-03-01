Dallas Architecture Forum Presents “Design Inspirations”

Dallas and North Texas are known for award-winning projects – residences and public buildings, interiors, and landscapes.

The upcoming panel for part two of the Dallas Architecture Forum’s “Design Inspiration” discussion will continue its exploration March 5 on what motivates and inspires some of our area’s outstanding design professionals to create their highly regarded projects.

Panelists include Lee Lormand, Lee Lormand Interior Design; Christa McCall, Paper Kites Studio; and Dan Shipley, FAIA, Shipley Architects. MMF Strategies president Meg Fitzpatrick will moderate.

The event is free and open to the public.

“These design leaders will highlight some of their amazing projects, and there will be time for those attending to ask our esteemed panelists more about their work,” said Forum executive director Nate Eudaly.

The Dallas Architecture Forum, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing public education about architecture, design, and the urban environment.

The discussion begins at 6:30 p.m., with complimentary beverages available beginning at 6:15 p.m., at the Dallas Black Dance Theater building directly behind One Arts Plaza. Free parking is available between the DBDT building and Fellowship Church, located to the east of the DBDT building.

No reservations are required.