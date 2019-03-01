Saint Michael Episcopal School Children Parade Through Campus

The hallways of Saint Michael And All Angels Episcopal School were lined with excited parents and grandparents as more than 150 children paraded through to the tune of the 7-piece Inner City All Stars Jazz Band.

The Mardi Gras Children’s Parade helped build excitement for the school’s 2019 Mardi Gras Masquerade on March 1 – a fundraising event designed to create even more excitement and school unity.

Each class paraded through the campus with their own wagon-based Mardi Gras float.

Auction Chairs Jamie O’Boyle, Tara Oneacre, Zoe Heinsch, and their committee wanted to create an event not only to raise awareness about the auction but also to bring the entire school community together. The end of the parade was marked by an outside dance party for all.

Money raised from the event will benefit the S.M.A.R.T.S. initiative. This initiative brings a new aspect to the curriculum as it relates to Science, Math, Art, Religion, Technology or Social-Emotional Learning. The Auction committee also felt strongly that part of the funds raised ensures each teacher receives a year-end bonus.