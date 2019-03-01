The J Promotes ‘Wellthy’ Living

Baylor Scott & White Health and the Lieberman Family Wellness Center will present Wellth Week, March 3 – 8, at the J.

That’s not a typo: “Wellth” means wellness and health, organizers say.

“We hope that Wellth Week inspires and empowers JCC members and the larger community to take charge of their own health and wellness,” said Emily Andes, marketing manager at Jewish Community Center of Dallas (the J).

The entire week is comprised of events and activities designed as an immersive experience so that participants can better understand all the resources available to them to live a “wellthy” life. Check jccdallas.org for a schedule.

“Wellness is a lifetime commitment.” -Emily Andes

“We tried to plan a variety of activities that appealed to people in all stages of life and levels of physical activity,” Andes said. “Wellness is a lifetime commitment.”

Activities will include the J Baby Brunch and Swim with Lenny Krayzelburg, a four-time Olympic Gold Medalist. Krayzelburg is the CEO and founder of the Lenny Krayzelburg Swim Academy, celebrating its fifth anniversary in Dallas. The class will teach skills, tips, and techniques to give babies a head-start on wellness for life.

There will also be the Wellness for Life Panel discussion featuring Dr. Zeck Lieberman, namesake for the Lieberman Family Wellness Center. He and other panelists will discuss the importance of staying active.

Lieberman will be joined by special guest, Shahaf Bareni, who holds the high jump record at the University of North Texas and is vying for the 2020 Olympics, as well as a sports medicine expert from Baylor Scott & White Health.

“Participants will be exposed to cutting edge health treatments, experts in their field, balanced nutrition, and evidence-based stress-reduction techniques,” Andes said.