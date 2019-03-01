Things To Do: March Edition

The Art of the Brick

Perot Museum of Nature and Science

Through Aug. 18

This traveling exhibit features millions of LEGO® bricks use to recreate artistic masterpieces including Van Gogh’s Starry Night, Michelangelo’s David and Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring. Included in the experience is a hands-on creative space called The Science of the Brick, where guests can unlock their inner engineers, architects and artists to let their imaginations run free. The exhibition also offers a gallery showcasing an innovative, multimedia collection of LEGO-brick infused photography produced in tandem with award-winning photographer Dean West.

ArtROCKS!

NorthPark Center

1 p.m. March 9

This free program in the NorthCourt on Level One between Nordstrom and Macy’s, introduces children to famous artists through imaginative and fun activities. Children can explore the work of Jean-Michel Basquiat, an American Punk and Neo-Expressionist artist known for creating graffiti and graffiti-inspired paintings in New York City. There will be art projects, a Bookmarks scavenger hunt, and other activities.

Food & Wine Festival

Dallas Arboretum

March 21 – 23

In its third year, the Food and Wine Festival, held during the arboretum’s Dallas Blooms spring event, is expanding to three days. The festival kicks off March 21 with a Grand Tasting featuring dozens of local chefs, tastings, and a selection of wine and beer. On March 22, the festival features classes taught by chefs, followed by the Vintners’ Dinner that evening. March 24 features an interactive panel hosted by The Chef’s Garden and farmer Lee Jones.