Partner Content: Sauce Pizza Coming to The Hill

After successfully opening locations in Prosper & Las Colinas, Sauce Pizza & Wine is coming to Dallas! This March, Sauce Pizza & Wine will open its new location at The Hill, the food & entertainment development located at Walnut Hill & I-75.

Catering to guests with artisanal, farm-fresh ingredients, Sauce is sure to be a go-to neighborhood spot for North Texas.

Sauce combines the fast-casual experience with high-quality food and service, reinventing Italian dining. The concept was founded in Tucson, Arizona in 2003 & since has expanded across Arizona, New Mexico and now Texas!

Sauce Pizza & Wine offers an approachable, yet artisanal selection of fresh salads, pastas, and handmade pizzas, along with a carefully curated list of wine and local beer.

Guests can expect a made-from-scratch meal at a reasonable price with offerings including signature favorites like Prosciutto & Fig white pizza with black mission figs, goat cheese & arugula or the savory Lasagna Pie spinach, mushrooms, ricotta, meatballs & fresh garlic.

Popular salads include Quinoa, Beet & Arugula with golden beets, avocado, goat cheese, fuji apples, pistachios and red wine vinaigrette, and the Caprese with spring mix, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, crostini, fresh basil & balsamic vinaigrette. Each pizza and pasta can also be made gluten-free, truly offering something for everyone.